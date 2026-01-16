Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why do some people get ‘hangry’ more quickly than others?

By Nils Kroemer, Professor of Medical Psychology, University of Tübingen; University of Bonn
“Come on, little fella – we should get going now.” But my son was not listening. The sand in the playground was just right, so he kept digging with his new toy excavator.

As I drifted back to my list of to-dos, however, the laughter was suddenly replaced by sobs. My son was not hurt, just very upset. When I looked at my phone, I saw it was well past his regular mealtime – and he was feeling very hungry.

However old we are, we all have a tendency to grow irritated if our body lacks enough fuel. But…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
