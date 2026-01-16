Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colorado ranchers and consumers can team up to make beef supply chains more sustainable

By Jordan Kraft Lambert, Director of Ag Innovation and Partnerships, College of Business, Colorado State University
Jennifer Martin, Associate Professor of Animal Sciences, Colorado State University
Kim Stackhouse-Lawson, Professor of Animal Science, Colorado State University
Sara Place, Associate Professor of Feedlot Systems, Colorado State University
Cowboys guided a herd of longhorn cattle through downtown Denver to celebrate the opening of the annual National Western Stock Show on Jan. 8, 2026. As ranchers bring their best cattle to compete for blue ribbons over the course of this month, it’s a good time to consider whether beef production can be part of a circular economy.

Circularity is an economic model where raw materials are responsibly sourced, waste products are put to best use and the system…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
