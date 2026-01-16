Deep reading can boost your critical thinking and help you resist misinformation – here’s how to build the skill
By JT Torres, Director of the Harte Center for Teaching and Learning, Washington and Lee University
Jeff Saerys-Foy, Associate Professor of Psychology, Quinnipiac University
Reading comprehension scores are tanking, and fewer Americans are picking up books. But practicing deep reading can help you process content more carefully and keep you from falling for misinformation.
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 16, 2026