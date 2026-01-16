Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s latest internet blackout extends to phones and Starlink

By Amanda Meng, Senior Research Scientist, College of Computing, Georgia Institute of Technology
Alberto Dainotti, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Georgia Institute of Technology
Zachary Bischof, Senior Research Scientist, College of Computing, Georgia Institute of Technology
The Iranian regime’s internet shutdown, initiated on Jan. 8, 2026, has severely diminished the flow of information out of the country. Without internet access, little news about the national protests that flared between Dec. 30, 2025, and Jan. 13, 2026, and the regime’s violent crackdown has reached the world. Many digital rights and internet monitoring groups…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
