American farmers, who once fed the world, face a volatile global market with diminishing federal backing

By Peter Simons, Lecturer in History, Hamilton College
The US government used to have American farmers’ backs, but that support has been dwindling for decades. New subsidies signal big changes for farmers.The Conversation


