Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Have US tariffs failed to bite? China’s trade surplus hits a record US$1.2 trillion

By Jiao Wang, Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
The numbers are in, and they paint a picture that defies the conventional wisdom of Washington’s trade hawks. In 2025, China’s trade surplus surged to a record high of US$1.2 trillion (£900 billion). In December alone, the surplus reached US$114 billion, driven by a higher-than-expected 6.6% growth in exports and 5.7% growth in imports.

The trade surplus refers to the amount by which Chinese exports outnumber its imports. And far from being strangled by external pressure – in particular from the US under Donald Trump – China’sThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Raccoons break into liquor stores, scale skyscrapers and pick locks – studying their clever brains can clarify human intelligence, too
~ New variant of the flu virus is driving surge of cases across the US and Canada
~ International aid groups are dealing with the pain of slashed USAID funding by cutting staff, localizing and coordinating better
~ Colorado ranchers and consumers can team up to make beef supply chains more sustainable
~ Deep reading can boost your critical thinking and help you resist misinformation – here’s how to build the skill
~ Iran’s latest internet blackout extends to phones and Starlink
~ American farmers, who once fed the world, face a volatile global market with diminishing federal backing
~ Thecla, the beast fighter: The saint who faced down lions and killer seals is one of many ‘leading ladies’ in early Christian texts
~ Being cold doesn’t make you sick, so why are illnesses more common in winter?
~ Trying Veganuary might be challenging. Here’s some tips on keeping going
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter