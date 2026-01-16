What the first medical evacuation from the International Space Station tells us about healthcare in space
By Kirsty Lindsay, Scientific Officer, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Luke Hughes, Associate Professor, Sport Exercise and Rehabilitation, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Nick Caplan, Professor of Aerospace Medicine and Rehabilitation, Northumbria University, Newcastle
For the first time in 25 years of continuous crewed operations, an astronaut has been medically evacuated from the International Space Station (ISS). The Crew-11 mission ended when a SpaceX Dragon capsule brought the four astronauts of Crew 11 home following a medical incident in early January 2026.
To protect the crewmember’s privacy, Nasa hasn’t yet disclosed details about what happened…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 16, 2026