America’s new food pyramid – what’s changed and why?
By Cathal O'Hara, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Population Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Gráinne Kent, Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Population Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
The US has unveiled a controversial new food pyramid that’s causing a stir among nutrition experts. It represents the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans – advice on what types and quantities of food and drink make up a healthy diet.
But the Trump administration’s new guidelines differ in many ways from previous versions. Most striking is the moralising language about “real” food and a stark shift of responsibility onto individuals, with all consideration of health equity stripped away.
The change from the previous plate graphic to an inverted pyramid looks revolutionary…
- Friday, January 16, 2026