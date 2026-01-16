Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Victims must be protected as thousands ‘leave scamming compounds’

By Amnesty International
Responding to emerging videos that appear to show the release and escape attempts of victims from scamming compounds across Cambodia, Amnesty International’s Regional Research Director Montse Ferrer said: “Footage appearing to show the mass release and escape attempts from scamming compounds of individuals who are possibly victims of human trafficking and torture raises concerns that […] The post Cambodia: Victims must be protected as thousands ‘leave scamming compounds’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


