Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Authorities must end judicial harassment of lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Chatta

By Amnesty International
Responding to the cancellation of bail of lawyers and human rights defenders Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha and an order to immediately arrest them in a bogus case relating to "anti-state" tweets, Babu Ram Pant, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, said:  "This baseless trial of Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha is a blatant abuse of the justice system. Pakistani authorities must end the judicial harassment and coercive tactics used to silence dissent and intimidate those who defend human rights.  "The 'cyber terrorism' and […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
