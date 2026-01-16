Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reform UK: will high-profile defections change the party’s image?

By Parveen Akhtar, Senior Lecturer: Politics, History and International Relations, Aston University
Tahir Abbas, Professor of Criminilogy and Global Justice and Director of the Centre for Radicalisation, Inclusion, and Social Equity at Aston University in Birmingham, Aston University
A core function of political parties is to nurture talent and, in some cases, provide a credible path to power for ambitious politicians. In this fraught climate, Reform UK increasingly appears to be an alternative route for those who see no such path via the Conservative party.

Before Robert Jenrick’s sacking (over his own supposed plan to defect), Nadhim Zahawi was the latest, and arguably the most high-profile, Conservative to throw his lot in with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
