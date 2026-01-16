Northern England’s rail upgrade could signal change in direction for public transport
By Marcus Mayers, Visiting Research Fellow, Manchester Metropolitan University
David Bamford, Professor of Operations Management, Manchester Metropolitan University
The UK government says it has learned valuable lessons from the expense, delays and political embarrassment of HS2. And now it has laid out detailed plans for train passengers in northern England who have been so badly “let down” in the past.
Northern Powerhouse Rail will apparently bring new and upgraded routes from east to west of the region, linking Liverpool, Manchester, Bradford, Leeds, Sheffield and Hull. Major capacity and journey time improvements have been promised.
Away from the actual tracks though, the scheme could come to represent a welcome change in the…
- Thursday, January 15, 2026