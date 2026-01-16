Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US-Greenland negotiations have hit a wall. Here are three ways the crisis could end

By Michele Testoni, Professor of International Relations, IE University
A “fundamental disagreement” persists. This was the only concrete outcome of the meeting at the White House between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials on January 14, as each side maintained its original position on Greenland’s sovereignty. The Trump Administration argued that the US has to take direct control of the island, while both Danish and Greenlandic officials firmly rejected the idea.

This was perhaps to be expected. The recently released…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Growing Evidence of Countrywide Massacres
~ The hidden cost of India’s restriction on Bangladeshi visas
~ Northern England’s rail upgrade could signal change in direction for public transport
~ In a new production of Turandot, Opera Australia has found a star vehicle for Young Woo Kim
~ World-first social media wargame reveals how AI bots can swing elections
~ As Victoria’s Great Ocean Road flash floods show, we need to get better at taking warnings seriously
~ Security Council LIVE: UN raises alarm over deadly Iran protests and ‘possible military strikes’
~ UN chief warns of a world in chaos as impunity and unpredictability spreads
~ Vietnam: Arrests Escalate Ahead of Party Congress
~ The Insurrection Act is one of at least 26 legal loopholes in the law banning the use of the US military domestically
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter