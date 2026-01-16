Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Growing Evidence of Countrywide Massacres

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fires are lit as protesters demonstrate in Tehran, Iran, on January 8, 2026. © 2026 Anonymous via Getty Images Iran’s security forces have carried out mass killings of protesters after nationwide protests escalated on January 8, 2026.The mass killings by Iranian security forces are a stark reminder that rulers who massacre their own people will keep committing atrocities until they are held to account.UN member states should urgently convene a special session of the UN Human Rights Council to put human rights and accountability in Iran front and center of the international…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The hidden cost of India’s restriction on Bangladeshi visas
~ In a new production of Turandot, Opera Australia has found a star vehicle for Young Woo Kim
~ World-first social media wargame reveals how AI bots can swing elections
~ As Victoria’s Great Ocean Road flash floods show, we need to get better at taking warnings seriously
~ Security Council LIVE: UN raises alarm over deadly Iran protests and ‘possible military strikes’
~ UN chief warns of a world in chaos as impunity and unpredictability spreads
~ Vietnam: Arrests Escalate Ahead of Party Congress
~ The Insurrection Act is one of at least 26 legal loopholes in the law banning the use of the US military domestically
~ After Scott Robertson, the All Blacks face a deeper question than who coaches next
~ Googoosh, the ‘Voice of Iran,’ has gone quiet – and that’s her point
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter