The hidden cost of India’s restriction on Bangladeshi visas

By Zulker Naeen
Since the August 2024 political upheaval in Bangladesh, India has restricted most visas for Bangladeshis, weakening people-to-people ties between the two countries and causing broader economic consequences.


