Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN chief warns of a world in chaos as impunity and unpredictability spreads

In his final annual address outlining his priorities, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the world is “brimming with conflict, impunity, inequality and unpredictability” – even as international cooperation is fraying at the moment it is most needed.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Security Council LIVE: UN raises alarm over deadly Iran protests and ‘possible military strikes’
~ Vietnam: Arrests Escalate Ahead of Party Congress
~ The Insurrection Act is one of at least 26 legal loopholes in the law banning the use of the US military domestically
~ After Scott Robertson, the All Blacks face a deeper question than who coaches next
~ Googoosh, the ‘Voice of Iran,’ has gone quiet – and that’s her point
~ After decades of decline, this is how unions can rebuild their role in Australian work
~ Humanitarians Cleared of Bogus Charges in Greece
~ US Will Stop Considering Pollution’s Cost to Health
~ One uprising, two stories: how each side is trying to frame the uprising in Iran
~ Iran: how the Islamic Republic uses internet shutdowns as a tool of repression
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter