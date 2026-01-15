Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Insurrection Act is one of at least 26 legal loopholes in the law banning the use of the US military domestically

By Jennifer Selin, Associate Professor of Law, Arizona State University
Can the president use the Insurrection Act and send the military into U.S. cities? A web of legal provisions try to balance presidential power with the power of state leaders.The Conversation


