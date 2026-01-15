Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

After Scott Robertson, the All Blacks face a deeper question than who coaches next

By Hoani Smith, Lecturer in Sport Management and Sport Science, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Dion Enari, Associate Professor, Ngā Wai a Te Tūī (Maori and Indigenous Research Centre) and School of Healthcare and Social Practice, UNITEC Institute of Technology
For the All Blacks, the next coaching era may hinge less on tactics than on trust, culture and leadership style.The Conversation


