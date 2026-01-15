Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Will Stop Considering Pollution’s Cost to Health

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A home near a coal-fired power plant in Cheshire, Ohio, US, April 14, 2025. © 2025 Joshua A. Bickel/AP Photo The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on January 12 that it will no longer ascribe an economic value to saving lives and improving public health when considering whether to curb harmful air pollutants. This move could weaken emissions standards and imperil communities exposed to toxic pollution. The EPA, which enforces federal environmental laws, said it would stop estimating the economic value of health benefits from…


© Human Rights Watch -
