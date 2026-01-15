Why restoring nature can work so much more effectively when led by local people
By Neil Dawson, Research Fellow in International Development, University of East Anglia
Adrian Martin, Professor of Environment and Development, University of East Anglia
Iokiñe Rodríguez, Senior Lecturer in Environment and Development, University of East Anglia
Restoring the ability of local communities to act as guardians of nature is a promising approach to both ecological and social recovery.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 15, 2026