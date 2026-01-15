Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northern England’s rail upgrade could signal change in direction fo public transport

By Marcus Mayers, Visiting Research Fellow, Manchester Metropolitan University
David Bamford, Professor of Operations Management, Manchester Metropolitan University
The UK government says it has learned valuable lessons from the expense, delays and political embarrassment of HS2. And now it has laid out detailed plans for train passengers in northern England who have been so badly “let down” in the past.

Northern Powerhouse Rail will apparently bring new and upgraded routes from east to west of the region, linking Liverpool, Manchester, Bradford, Leeds, Sheffield and Hull. Major capacity and journey time improvements have been promised.

Away from the actual tracks though, the scheme could come to represent a welcome change in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One uprising, two stories: how each side is trying to frame the uprising in Iran
~ Iran: how the Islamic Republic uses internet shutdowns as a tool of repression
~ ‘Heated Rivalry’ scores for queer visibility — but also exposes the limits of representation
~ The UK spends millions on services for homeless people. Housing them could make more economic sense
~ Data suggests Labour would be making a mistake if it ousted Keir Starmer after May elections
~ Why restoring nature can work so much more effectively when led by local people
~ One in five Britons say losing their pet was worse than losing a person – new study
~ I was a designer for RuneScape – its comeback reveals how old games can be rejuvenated
~ Environment issues have never been so fiercely debated in a Welsh election campaign as they will be in 2026
~ Do Woolworths shoppers want Google AI adding items to buy? We’ll soon find out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter