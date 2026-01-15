Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Art captured by ideology: How the Taliban silenced Afghanistan’s cinema industry

By Hasht-e-Subh Daily
The first requirement is that the film’s script must initially be submitted to the Taliban, and after the film is completed, it must be reviewed again.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One uprising, two stories: how each side is trying to frame the uprising in Iran
~ Iran: how the Islamic Republic uses internet shutdowns as a tool of repression
~ ‘Heated Rivalry’ scores for queer visibility — but also exposes the limits of representation
~ The UK spends millions on services for homeless people. Housing them could make more economic sense
~ Data suggests Labour would be making a mistake if it ousted Keir Starmer after May elections
~ Why restoring nature can work so much more effectively when led by local people
~ One in five Britons say losing their pet was worse than losing a person – new study
~ I was a designer for RuneScape – its comeback reveals how old games can be rejuvenated
~ Northern England’s rail upgrade could signal change in direction fo public transport
~ Environment issues have never been so fiercely debated in a Welsh election campaign as they will be in 2026
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter