Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar’s Rohingya people called ‘Muslim dogs’ before attacks, ICJ hears

Hearings continued on Thursday at the UN’s top court into The Gambia’s claim that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya people, with allegations that military officials incited violence by calling the ethnic minority “Muslim dogs” who should be made “extinct”.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran protests: Trump stalls on US intervention leaving an uncertain future for a bitterly divided nation – expert Q&A
~ How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm, even though we know they are ‘fake’
~ Wormholes may not exist – we’ve found they reveal something deeper about time and the universe
~ Before Venezuela’s oil, there were Guatemala’s bananas
~ New Year’s resolutions usually fall by the wayside, but there is a better approach to making real changes
~ How mountain terraces have helped Indigenous peoples live with climate uncertainty
~ Supreme Court likely to reject limits on concealed carry but uphold bans on gun possession by drug users
~ One cure for sour feelings about politics − getting people to love their hometowns
~ Most of the 1 million Venezuelans in the United States arrived within the past decade
~ Science is best communicated through identity and culture – how researchers are ensuring STEM serves their communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter