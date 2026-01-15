Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm, even though we know they are ‘fake’

By Alex Fisher, Society for Applied Philosophy Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Leeds
Many women have experienced severe distress as Grok, the AI chatbot on social media site X, removed clothing from their images to show them in bikinis, in sexual positions or covered in blood and bruises. Grok, like other AI tools, has also reportedly been used to generate child sexual abuse material.

In response, the UK government has announced it will bring forward the implementation of a law, passed in June 2025, banning the creation of non-consensual AI-generated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
