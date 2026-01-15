Tolerance.ca
New Year’s resolutions usually fall by the wayside, but there is a better approach to making real changes

By Michele Patterson Ford, Lecturer in Psychology, Dickinson College
New Year’s resolutions typically fade so quickly that there is a ‘Quitter’s Day’ named after them, for the second Friday in January. But small actions and shifts in mindset can have much longer-lasting beneficial effects.The Conversation


