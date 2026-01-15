Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Elderly men sentenced to life in prison reflect on the reality of ‘hope’ and growing old behind bars

By Marion Vannier, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Manchester
Hope is not a soft word in prison. It shapes how people cope with their sentence and it determines whether - and how - they engage with staff and other prisoners.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
