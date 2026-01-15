Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The EU-Mercosur agreement will have winners and losers – but it won’t make a major economic impact

By Sergi Basco, Profesor Agregado de Economia, Universitat de Barcelona
On January 17, representatives of the EU and the Mercosur (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) will sign a free trade agreement in Paraguay. The accord, 25 years in the making, will create the world’s largest free trade area, with over 700 million consumers and a total trade volume of over €111 billion in 2024.

The agreement has broad support from the continent’s business community, but it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
