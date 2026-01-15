Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Sussan Ley wedged by her own troops on Albanese omnibus legislation

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The debate over the government’s hate speech bill has left the opposition leader wedged on multiple fronts by a significant number of her own colleagues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
