Syria: Accountability Lacking for Sweida Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Syrian government forces and local Bedouin and Druze armed groups all carried out grave abuses during clashes in Syria’s southern Sweida governorate in July 2025.Abuses included summary killings, outrages on personal dignity, and abductions. As many as 187,000 people have been displaced.The Syrian authorities need to demonstrate they are a government for all Syrians by pursuing accountability for atrocities in Sweida at the highest levels and for all involved parties.(Beirut) – Syrian government forces and local Bedouin and Druze armed groups are responsible for grave abuses during clashes…


