Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One uprising, two stories: how each side is trying frame the uprising in Iran

By Ali Mamouri, Research Fellow, Middle East Studies, Deakin University
Narrative control is a central battleground in times of conflict. It’s having a profound impact on the violence in Iran.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Davos: Meaningful dialogue requires a collective stand against military, economic and diplomatic bullying
~ Uganda: Blanket Internet Shutdown Violates Rights
~ Sri Lanka: UN Finds Systemic Sexual Violence During Civil War
~ Does adding ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to your ChatGPT prompts really waste energy?
~ Another war in the Horn of Africa would be disastrous for one of the world’s most repressive nations
~ Pedestrian deaths just reached an 18-year high. Bull bars are part of the problem
~ The Making of an Autocrat: podcast out now
~ Australia is betting on a new ‘strategic reserve’ to loosen China’s grip on critical minerals
~ Kazakhstan/China: Drop Charges against Activists for Xinjiang Protests
~ Native pollinators need more support than honeybees in Australia – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter