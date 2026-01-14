Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: UN Finds Systemic Sexual Violence During Civil War

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Families mourn victims of Sri Lanka’s 1983-2009 civil war on the beach at Mullivaikal where the final battle took place, May 17, 2024. © 2024 Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo (Geneva) – A new United Nations report about sexual violence related to Sri Lanka’s civil war is another step forward in the struggle for accountability for crimes under international law that were committed in Sri Lanka, Human Rights Watch said today. The UN report, issued on January 13, 2025, finds that sexual violence was “part of a deliberate, widespread, and systemic pattern of violations” by…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
