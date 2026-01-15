Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Davos: Meaningful dialogue requires a collective stand against military, economic and diplomatic bullying

By Amnesty International
Ahead of attending the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, which begins on 19 January, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said: “The ‘spirit of dialogue’, the theme for this year’s meeting in Davos, has been painfully and increasingly absent from international affairs of late. President Trump’s first year back in office has seen the United States withdraw […] The post Davos: Meaningful dialogue requires a collective stand against military, economic and diplomatic bullying appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One uprising, two stories: how each side is trying frame the uprising in Iran
~ Uganda: Blanket Internet Shutdown Violates Rights
~ Sri Lanka: UN Finds Systemic Sexual Violence During Civil War
~ Does adding ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to your ChatGPT prompts really waste energy?
~ Another war in the Horn of Africa would be disastrous for one of the world’s most repressive nations
~ Pedestrian deaths just reached an 18-year high. Bull bars are part of the problem
~ The Making of an Autocrat: podcast out now
~ Australia is betting on a new ‘strategic reserve’ to loosen China’s grip on critical minerals
~ Kazakhstan/China: Drop Charges against Activists for Xinjiang Protests
~ Native pollinators need more support than honeybees in Australia – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter