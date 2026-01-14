Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladeshi Women, Girls, Minorities Face Rising Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists attend a procession to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on November 25, 2025. © 2025 MD Abu Sufian Jewel/NurPhoto via AP Photo On February 12, Bangladesh is scheduled to hold its first general elections since the country’s August 2024 Monsoon revolution. But ahead of the elections, attacks on women, girls, and religious minorities are on the rise, exposing the interim government’s failure to protect fundamental human rights.  Police data shows that gender-based violence increased between…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
