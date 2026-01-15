Tolerance.ca
Uganda: Blanket Internet Shutdown Violates Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A member of the Ugandan police force gives instructions to supporters of Uganda's incumbent president and National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni entering the rally grounds ahead of the party's closing campaign rally ahead of the 2026 Ugandan general elections, in Kampala on January 13, 2026. © 2026 AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Ugandan authorities should immediately restore internet access and refrain from imposing blanket shutdowns that undermine fundamental rights and threaten election integrity, Human Rights Watch said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
