Human Rights Observatory

How street vendors and waste pickers can help cities manage growth

By Gisèle Yasmeen, JW McConnell Professor of Practice, Max Bell School of Public Policy, McGill University
Julian Tayarah, Master's Student, Public Policy, McGill University
Umme Salma, Master's Student, Public Policy, McGill University
Across the world, urbanization affects how food is grown, distributed and consumed, and cities are primary drivers changing food systems.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
