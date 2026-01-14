Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Governments are rushing to embrace AI. They should think twice

By Akhil Bhardwaj, Associate Professor (Strategy and Organisation), School of Management, University of Bath
Governments across the world want AI to do more of the heavy lifting when it comes to public services. The plan is apparently to make make things much more efficient, as algorithms quietly handle a country’s day to day admin.

For example, AI might help tackle tax fraud, by working out ways of targeting those most likely to be offending. Or it might be to help public health services screen for various cancers, triaging cases at scale and flagging those deemed most at risk.

But what…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladeshi Women, Girls, Minorities Face Rising Violence
~ How street vendors and waste pickers can help cities manage growth
~ Ketamine is giving more young people bladder problems – an expert explains
~ Amid a rocky truce, Israel and Hamas prepare to resume fighting
~ Elderly men sentenced to life in jail reflect on the reality of growing old behind bars
~ Huntington’s disease: treatments are finally on the horizon after research breakthroughs
~ Shrinkflation: smaller products hurt some households more than others – and can be bad for business
~ 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple explores the legacy of shared trauma on the national psyche
~ Wikipedia at 25: can its original ideals survive in the age of AI?
~ The UK’s offshore wind auction broke records, but its clean power target remains unrealistic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter