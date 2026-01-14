Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wikipedia at 25: can its original ideals survive in the age of AI?

By Vassilis Galanos, Lecturer in Digital Work in the Management, Work and Organisation Division, Stirling Business School, University of Stirling
Around the turn of the century, the internet underwent a transformation dubbed “web 2.0”. The world wide web of the 1990s had largely been read-only: static pages, hand-built homepages, portal sites with content from a few publishers.

Then came the dotcom crash of 2000 to 2001, when many heavily financed, lightly useful internet businesses collapsed. In the aftermath, surviving companies and new entrants leaned into a different logic that the author-publisher Tim O’Reilly later describedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladeshi Women, Girls, Minorities Face Rising Violence
~ How street vendors and waste pickers can help cities manage growth
~ Ketamine is giving more young people bladder problems – an expert explains
~ Amid a rocky truce, Israel and Hamas prepare to resume fighting
~ Elderly men sentenced to life in jail reflect on the reality of growing old behind bars
~ Huntington’s disease: treatments are finally on the horizon after research breakthroughs
~ Shrinkflation: smaller products hurt some households more than others – and can be bad for business
~ 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple explores the legacy of shared trauma on the national psyche
~ Governments are rushing to embrace AI. They should think twice
~ The UK’s offshore wind auction broke records, but its clean power target remains unrealistic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter