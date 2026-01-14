Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s offshore wind auction broke records, but its clean power target remains unrealistic

By Thomas York, Postgraduate Researcher in Human Geography, University of Leicester
The UK government has just announced the results of its biggest-ever auction for new offshore wind projects. By doubling the budget at the eleventh hour, it managed to award contracts for a massive 8.4 gigawatts of new capacity. Energy secretary Ed Miliband described it as “a monumental step towards clean power by 2030”.

But despite the headline success, this outcome actually makes the government's own clean…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
