Human Rights Observatory

Prioritising protein? What the new US dietary guidelines get right – and wrong – according to 2 nutrition experts

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Accredited Practising Dietitian and Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Last week, United States health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr released the government’s revamped dietary guidelines for 2025 to 2030.

These recommendations on healthy eating are updated every five years and help shape food policy and education for millions of Americans.

Under the slogan "eat real food", the new guidelines recommend…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
