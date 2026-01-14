Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No power, no phone, no radio: why comms dropped out during the central Victorian fires

By Fiannuala Morgan, Lecturer in communications, The University of Melbourne
Australia has entered an era of climate instability, where communications during bushfires and extreme weather must perform under increasingly severe conditions.

Digital services such as the VicEmergency app and mobile fire alerts have become central to how people receive bushfire warnings. They work well in everyday conditions, but rely on mobile phone coverage and household electricity.

However, the communications networks that support these essential services have not been adequately strengthened. And…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
