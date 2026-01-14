Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Massacre of protesters demands global diplomatic action to signal an end to impunity

By Amnesty International
Verified videos and credible information from eyewitnesses in Iran reveal mass unlawful killings committed on an unprecedented scale amidst an ongoing internet shutdown imposed by the authorities since 8 January to conceal their crimes, Amnesty International said today. The organization is urging UN Member states to recognize that systemic and continuing impunity for the crimes […] The post Iran: Massacre of protesters demands global diplomatic action to signal an end to impunity  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brutal Police Raid on LGBT-friendly Venue in Azerbaijan
~ Why Canada’s reaction to the Grok scandal is so muted in the midst of a global outcry
~ Human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe is a crisis: who is in danger, where and why?
~ Early humans relied on simple stone tools for 300,000 years in a changing east African landscape
~ Uganda’s autocratic political system is failing its people – and threatens the region
~ Nigeria’s 2027 election can set a model for disability inclusion. Here’s how
~ The first ice core library in Antarctica to save humanity’s climate memory
~ Grok fallout: Tech giants must be held accountable for technology-assisted gender-based violence
~ Seagrass meadows could be good for your health – yet they’re disappearing fast
~ Protests in Iran: ‘Whatever happens, the situation will be explosive’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter