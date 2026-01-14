Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brutal Police Raid on LGBT-friendly Venue in Azerbaijan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A view of Baku’s skyline, Azerbaijan, June 9, 2022. © 2022 Hoch Zwei/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo Last month, Azerbaijani police raided a venue in the capital Baku, known as a safe space for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, and detained over 100 people. According to witnesses and independent media, those detained were abused by police who made it seem like the operation was to target sexual and gender minorities rather than routine law-enforcement.According to a witness Human Rights Watch spoke with, police arrived shortly after midnight, confiscated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Canada’s reaction to the Grok scandal is so muted in the midst of a global outcry
~ Human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe is a crisis: who is in danger, where and why?
~ Early humans relied on simple stone tools for 300,000 years in a changing east African landscape
~ Uganda’s autocratic political system is failing its people – and threatens the region
~ Nigeria’s 2027 election can set a model for disability inclusion. Here’s how
~ The first ice core library in Antarctica to save humanity’s climate memory
~ Grok fallout: Tech giants must be held accountable for technology-assisted gender-based violence
~ Seagrass meadows could be good for your health – yet they’re disappearing fast
~ Protests in Iran: ‘Whatever happens, the situation will be explosive’
~ Searching reporters’ homes, suing journalists and repressing citizen dissent are well-known steps toward autocracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter