Human Rights Observatory

Why Canada’s reaction to the Grok scandal is so muted in the midst of a global outcry

By Eric Van Rythoven, Instructor in Political Science, Carleton University
Governments around the world are clamping down on Grok’s production of nonconsensual sexual images. Why does Canada seem to be missing in action?The Conversation


