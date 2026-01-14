Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe is a crisis: who is in danger, where and why?

By Blessing Kavhu, Research Fellow, Remote Sensing & GIS Data Scientist I Conservationist I Transboundary Water Modeler I Technical Advisory Board Member I UCSC Climate Justice Fellow I UCSC Coastal Climate Resilience Fellow, University of California, Santa Cruz
In the fishing villages along Lake Kariba in northern Zimbabwe, near the border with Zambia, everyday routines that should be ordinary – like collecting water, walking to the fields or casting a fishing net – now carry a quiet, ever-present fear. A new national analysis shows that human-wildlife conflict in rural Zimbabwe has intensified to the point where it has become a public safety crisis, rather than simply an environmental challenge.

Between 2016 and 2022, 322 people died in wildlife encounters. Annual…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brutal Police Raid on LGBT-friendly Venue in Azerbaijan
~ Why Canada’s reaction to the Grok scandal is so muted in the midst of a global outcry
~ Early humans relied on simple stone tools for 300,000 years in a changing east African landscape
~ Uganda’s autocratic political system is failing its people – and threatens the region
~ Nigeria’s 2027 election can set a model for disability inclusion. Here’s how
~ The first ice core library in Antarctica to save humanity’s climate memory
~ Grok fallout: Tech giants must be held accountable for technology-assisted gender-based violence
~ Seagrass meadows could be good for your health – yet they’re disappearing fast
~ Protests in Iran: ‘Whatever happens, the situation will be explosive’
~ Searching reporters’ homes, suing journalists and repressing citizen dissent are well-known steps toward autocracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter