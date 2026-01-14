Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Early humans relied on simple stone tools for 300,000 years in a changing east African landscape

By Niguss Gitaw Baraki, Postdoctoral scientist, George Washington University
Dan V. Palcu Rolier, Senior Scientist, Universidade do São Paulo, BR || Senior Scientist, Project Leader, GeoEcoMar, RO || Senior Scientist, Koobi Fora Research & Training Program, KY
David R. Braun, Professor of Anthropology, George Washington University
Emmanuel K. Ndiema, Senior Research Scientist, National Museums of Kenya
Rahab N. Kinyanjui, Research Group Leader, Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology
Our prehistoric human ancestors relied on deliberately modified and sharpened stone tools as early as 3.3 million years ago. The selection of rock type depended on how easily the material could be flaked to the desired shape and form.

The resulting product proved invaluable for everyday tasks. Sharp-edged rock fragments were manufactured to suit various needs, including hunting and food processing.

The Stone Age period lasted from about 3.3 million years ago until the emergence of metalworking technologies.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
