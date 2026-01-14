Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda’s autocratic political system is failing its people – and threatens the region

By Evelyn Namakula Mayanja, Assistant Professor, Interdisciplinary Studies, Carleton University
When he was first sworn in as Uganda’s president in 1986, Yoweri Museveni declared that his victory represented a “fundamental change”. He promised that Ugandans would no longer die at the hands of fellow citizens. He also criticised African leaders who sought international prestige while their people lacked food, healthcare and dignity.

In his books Sowing the Mustard Seed (published…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brutal Police Raid on LGBT-friendly Venue in Azerbaijan
~ Why Canada’s reaction to the Grok scandal is so muted in the midst of a global outcry
~ Human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe is a crisis: who is in danger, where and why?
~ Early humans relied on simple stone tools for 300,000 years in a changing east African landscape
~ Nigeria’s 2027 election can set a model for disability inclusion. Here’s how
~ The first ice core library in Antarctica to save humanity’s climate memory
~ Grok fallout: Tech giants must be held accountable for technology-assisted gender-based violence
~ Seagrass meadows could be good for your health – yet they’re disappearing fast
~ Protests in Iran: ‘Whatever happens, the situation will be explosive’
~ Searching reporters’ homes, suing journalists and repressing citizen dissent are well-known steps toward autocracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter