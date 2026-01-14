Tolerance.ca
The first ice core library in Antarctica to save humanity’s climate memory

By Thomas Stocker, Emeritus Professor of Climate and Environmental Physics, University of Bern
On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, the coolest library on Earth was inaugurated at the Concordia station, Antarctica. Samples from glaciers rescued worldwide are now beginning to be stored there for safekeeping. This will allow, among other things, future generations to continue studying traces of past climates trapped under ice, as glaciers on every continent continue to thaw out at a fast pace.

With its temperature of -50°C, the archive sanctuary built below the surface at Concordia will allow endangered ice cores extracted from the Andes, Svalbard, the Alps,…The Conversation


