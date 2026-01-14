Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Searching reporters’ homes, suing journalists and repressing citizen dissent are well-known steps toward autocracy

By Konstantin Zhukov, Assistant Professor of Economics, Indiana University; Institute for Humane Studies
President Donald Trump’s threats against independent media and free speech look a lot like the actions of autocrats elsewhere intent on undermining the institutions meant to keep them in check.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brutal Police Raid on LGBT-friendly Venue in Azerbaijan
~ Why Canada’s reaction to the Grok scandal is so muted in the midst of a global outcry
~ Human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe is a crisis: who is in danger, where and why?
~ Early humans relied on simple stone tools for 300,000 years in a changing east African landscape
~ Uganda’s autocratic political system is failing its people – and threatens the region
~ Nigeria’s 2027 election can set a model for disability inclusion. Here’s how
~ The first ice core library in Antarctica to save humanity’s climate memory
~ Grok fallout: Tech giants must be held accountable for technology-assisted gender-based violence
~ Seagrass meadows could be good for your health – yet they’re disappearing fast
~ Protests in Iran: ‘Whatever happens, the situation will be explosive’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter