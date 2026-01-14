Why the burden of leadership is really about managing relationships
By Julian Barling, Distinguished Professor and Borden Chair of Leadership, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Kaylee Somerville, PhD Candidate, Smith School of Business, Queen's University
The new workplace reality demands that organizations support leaders in settings where complex and often messy relationships are central to leadership effectiveness.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 14, 2026