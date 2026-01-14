Tolerance.ca
DNA from wolf pup’s last meal reveals new facts about woolly rhino’s extinction

By Timothy Neal Coulson, Professor of Zoology and Joint Head of Department of Biology, University of Oxford
The woolly rhino, Coelodonta antiquitatis, would have been an impressive sight to the ancient people who painted images of them on cave walls and carved figurines of them out of bone, antler, ivory and wood.

The sadly now extinct rhino lived on the steppes and tundra of Europe and Asia, living alongside people for thousands of years. And a new study of woolly rhino DNA, extracted from the stomach of a wolf challenges…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
